Barrow - Salford City

Follow the League Two live Football match between Barrow and Salford City with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 25 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Mark Cooper or Gary Bowyer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Barrow and Salford City news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Barrow and Salford City. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

