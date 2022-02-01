Bradford City - Leyton Orient

Follow the League Two live Football match between Bradford City and Leyton Orient with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 1 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Derek Adams or Kenny Jackett? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Bradford City and Leyton Orient news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Bradford City and Leyton Orient. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

