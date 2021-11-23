Forest Green Rovers - Barrow

Follow the League Two live Football match between Forest Green Rovers and Barrow with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 23 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Robert Edwards or Mark Cooper? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Forest Green Rovers and Barrow news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Forest Green Rovers and Barrow. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

