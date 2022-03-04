League Two / Matchday 35
One Call Stadium / 04.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mansfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Mansfield Town
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/exeter-city/teamcenter.shtml
Exeter City
Mansfield Town - Exeter City Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mansfield Town logo
Mansfield Town
Exeter City logo
Exeter City
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Mansfield Town

Exeter City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Forest Green RoversFGR
331910467
2
Northampton TownNOR
34169957
3
Tranmere RoversTRA
341681056
4
Exeter CityEXE
311412554
5
Sutton UnitedSUT
33159954
7
Mansfield TownMAN
31158853
