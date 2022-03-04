Follow the League Two live Football match between Mansfield Town and Exeter City with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 4 March 2022.

Catch the latest Mansfield Town and Exeter City news and find up to date League Two standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.