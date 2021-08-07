Northampton Town - Port Vale

Follow the League Two live Football match between Northampton Town and Port Vale with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 7 August 2021.





Catch the latest Northampton Town and Port Vale news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Northampton Town and Port Vale. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

