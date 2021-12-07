Oldham Athletic - Tranmere Rovers

Follow the League Two live Football match between Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 7 December 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Keith Curle or Micky Mellon? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

