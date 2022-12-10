Harrogate Town - Northampton Town

League Two / Matchday 21
EnviroVent Stadium / 10.12.2022
Harrogate Town
Not started
-
-
Northampton Town
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Harrogate Town
Northampton Town
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Harrogate Town

Northampton Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Leyton OrientLEY
20153248
2
StevenageSTE
20134343
3
Northampton TownNOR
20116339
4
BarrowBAR
20111834
5
Carlisle UnitedCAR
2089333
20
Harrogate TownHRG
20541119
