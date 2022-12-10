Carlisle United - Barrow

League Two / Matchday 21
Brunton Park / 10.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/carlisle-united/teamcenter.shtml
Carlisle United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/barrow/teamcenter.shtml
Barrow
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Carlisle United logo
Carlisle United
Barrow logo
Barrow
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Carlisle United

Barrow

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Leyton OrientLEY
20153248
2
StevenageSTE
20134343
3
Northampton TownNOR
20116339
4
BarrowBAR
20111834
5
Carlisle UnitedCAR
2089333
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Crawley Town
-
-
Hartlepool United
19:45
Harrogate Town
-
-
Northampton Town
10/12
Crewe Alexandra
-
-
Leyton Orient
10/12
Rochdale
-
-
Stockport County
10/12

Follow the League Two live Football match between Carlisle United and Barrow with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 10 December 2022.

Catch the latest Carlisle United and Barrow news and find up to date League Two standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.