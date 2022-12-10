Newport County - Doncaster Rovers

League Two / Matchday 21
Rodney Parade / 10.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newport-county-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newport County
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/doncaster-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Doncaster Rovers
TeamsPWDLPts
1
Leyton OrientLEY
20153248
2
StevenageSTE
20134343
3
Northampton TownNOR
20116339
4
BarrowBAR
20111834
5
Carlisle UnitedCAR
2089333
13
Doncaster RoversDON
2084828
18
Newport CountyNEW
20641022
