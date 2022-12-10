Salford City - Walsall

League Two / Matchday 21
Peninsula Stadium / 10.12.2022
Salford City
Not started
-
-
Walsall
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Salford City logo
Salford City
Walsall logo
Walsall
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Salford City

Walsall

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Leyton OrientLEY
20153248
2
StevenageSTE
20134343
3
Northampton TownNOR
20116339
4
BarrowBAR
20111834
5
Carlisle UnitedCAR
2089333
8
Salford CitySAL
2094731
10
WalsallWAL
2086630
Crawley Town
-
-
Hartlepool United
19:45
Carlisle United
-
-
Barrow
Postponed
Harrogate Town
-
-
Northampton Town
10/12
Crewe Alexandra
-
-
Leyton Orient
Postponed

