Milan, who have won all three games without conceding a goal, needed 57 minutes to break down the Serie A debutants before the Portuguese forward turned in Hakan Calhanoglu's free kick at the far post.

Theo Hernandez added the second in the 76th minute, winning possession in midfield before surging forward to score with an angled drive, and Leao added a third from close range two minutes later.

Milan joined Atalanta on nine points while Inter Milan and Sassuolo have seven apiece. Spezia have three points after their 2-0 win at Udinese on Wednesday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

