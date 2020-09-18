The 33-year-old, Mohamad Atwi, had spent nearly a month in intensive care, state news agency NNA said.
Atwi had played for the national team and a number of clubs in the Lebanese top flight.
His death prompted officials and activists to renew warnings about stray bullets in Lebanon, where owning illegal arms is common, as is firing into the air at funerals or weddings in some parts of the country.
(Reporting by Ellen Francis Editing by Toby Davis)
