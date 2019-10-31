LIVE

Bourj - Tripoli SC

Lebanese League - 31 October 2019

Lebanese League – Follow the Football match between Bourj and Tripoli SC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:15 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mohamad Dakka or Mousa Hojaij? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bourj and Tripoli SC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bourj vs Tripoli SC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

