LIVE

Nejmeh SC - Al-Akhaa Al-Ahli

Lebanese League - 7 December 2019

Lebanese League – Follow the Football match between Nejmeh SC and Al-Akhaa Al-Ahli live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Moussa Hjeij or Abd Al Wahab Abo Al Hel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Nejmeh SC and Al-Akhaa Al-Ahli? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Nejmeh SC vs Al-Akhaa Al-Ahli. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

