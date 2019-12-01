LIVE

Salam Zgharta - Safa

Lebanese League - 1 December 2019

Lebanese League – Follow the Football match between Salam Zgharta and Safa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:15 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Nohad Socar or Robert Jaspert? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Salam Zgharta and Safa? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Salam Zgharta vs Safa. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

