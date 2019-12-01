LIVE

Tripoli SC - Shabab Al Sahel

Lebanese League - 1 December 2019

Lebanese League – Follow the Football match between Tripoli SC and Shabab Al Sahel live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:15 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mousa Hojaij or Mahmoud Hammoud? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Tripoli SC and Shabab Al Sahel? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tripoli SC vs Shabab Al Sahel. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

