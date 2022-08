Football

'Leeds are a team that love the chaos' - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea will travel to Leeds on for an English Premier League match on Sunday but must do so without injured midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante, who manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday will be out for several weeks. The German coach described the Leeds team his London side will face as a side that loves the chaos and which does not get frustrated by mistakes.

00:00:57, an hour ago