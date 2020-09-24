Leeds have further bolstered their defensive options with the capture of Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of £18m.

The centre-back has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road and will wear the No 14 shirt, last worn by Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.

Llorente will now compete with the likes of captain Liam Cooper and Germany international Robin Koch for a starting berth in Marcelo Bielsa’s side after becoming Leeds' seventh arrival of the summer. Llorente started his career at Real Madrid before joining Sociedad in 2017 after loan spells at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga.

“I was happy when Leeds United got back to the Premier League and to be here is an honour and it’s a good challenge for me," he said. “I talked with Pablo Hernandez and he told me about the team, the city and all of the things he said were good, so the decision for me was very easy and I am excited to be here.

“For me the Premier League is the competition that is the most important in the world of football and it is a challenge to be here and I’m looking forward to getting started and helping my teammates.

Marcelo Bielsa was also a key factor, for me he is the greatest manager in the world and it is an honour, I’ve come to learn as much as possible from him.

