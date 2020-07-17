Football

Leeds secure Premier League promotion after West Brom lose

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

July 17 (Reuters) - Leeds United ended a 16-year wait for a Premier League return on Friday as they secured promotion courtesy of second-placed West Bromwich Albion's 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town.

The result at the John Smith's Stadium meant Championship leaders Leeds secured a top-two finish with 87 points -- five points ahead of West Brom who have played one game more.

Leeds, who visit Derby County on Sunday, can seal the title without kicking a ball if third-placed Brentford fail to win at Stoke City on Saturday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football
