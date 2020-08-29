The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road after Leeds reached an initial agreement with the Spanish club on Tuesday.

No transfer fee was disclosed but British media reported that Leeds paid Valencia around 27 million pounds ($36.04 million) for Rodrigo.

Rodrigo, who scored 59 goals in 220 games for Valencia after he joined from Benfica in 2014, bolsters Marcelo Bielsa's attacking options ahead of Leeds United's first season back in the top flight for 16 years.

"For me I'm really happy and very excited to join the club, this is an important season for all of us, coming back to the Premier League," Rodrigo told the club's website https://www.leedsunited.com/news/team-news/26959/rodrigo-i-wanted-this-new-challenge-with-leeds.

"Leeds have been working for almost two weeks on this deal with Valencia and from the first time (Leeds sporting director) Victor Orta talked to me, I knew I wanted this new challenge.

"Of course Marcelo Bielsa is one of the best coaches in football at this moment, he has done important things at different clubs and I'm excited to learn from him, improve my football with hard work and teamwork and I hope we can do important things this season."

Rodrigo has won 22 caps for Spain and will have an opportunity to add further to that tally during the upcoming Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine. ($1 = 0.7491 pounds) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

