Leeds United delegation in Valencia to negotiate Rodrigo Moreno deal

Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia celebrates as he scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Valencia CF at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Rodrigo Moreno could be on his way to Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa prepares for life in the Premier League.

Leeds United officials have arrived in Valencia to negotiate a deal for striker Rodrigo Moreno as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Spanish outlet Diario AS report Leeds majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzan and sporting director Victor Orta are in Spain to meet with Valencia president Anil Murthy over a deal for the Spain international.

Valencia have already sold key players Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin and Ferran Torres following the club’s failure to qualify for European competition, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic also being assessed at Mestalla.

The Spanish club, who finished a lowly ninth in the Liga table, reportedly need to cut their wage bill by as much as 40% with 12 first team players up for sale in an attempt to balance the books for next season.

Rodrigo now looks set to become the next figure to depart Valencia with reports putting the transfer figure Leeds United will pay for the 29-year-old at €40 million.

A number of strikers, including Edinson Cavani, Odsonne Edouard and Ollie Watkins have been linked with a move to Elland Road with Marcelo Bielsa seemingly wary of the need to find a proven goalscorer capable of leading the line at Premier League level.

OUR VIEW

Leeds United’s need for a new striker is clear. Patrick Bamford was an effective frontman at Championship level, but the former Burnley, Crystal Palace, Derby, Middlesbrough and Norwich City striker has only ever found the back of the net once in the Premier League.

However, Rodrigo scored only four times in 27 La Liga appearances for Valencia last season, struggling for his best form. The 29-year-old’s best season saw him net 16 times in the 2017/18 season, but other than that he has failed to register double figures in any La Liga season to date.

Rodrigo is at his best when he is played alongside a more orthdox centre forward. Last season, for instance, saw him used as part of a front two in partnership with Maxi Gomez. For Spain, he has been frequently used as a foil for Diego Costa.

Whether or not Rodrigo is the right forward for Leeds United depends on what Bielsa is looking for. His faith in Bamford last season suggests he wants a more mobile, rounded striker to lead the line rather than a penalty box poacher. In that case, Rodrigo could be the perfect signing, but that will place a burden on others around him to deliver the goals.

