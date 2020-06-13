Football

Leganes problems deepen with home defeat to Valladolid

ByReuters
41 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Leganes remain deep in relegation trouble after losing 2-1 at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday in their first La Liga game following a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home side got off to a nightmare start when a catastrophic mix-up between defender Chidozie Awaziem and goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar allowed Turkish forward Enes Unal to pass the ball into an empty net in the second minute.

Valladolid looked in control for most of the game and doubled their lead when Ruben Alcaraz lashed high into the net in the 54th minute, although Leganes pulled a goal back in the 84th with a penalty from Oscar Rodriguez.

Leganes are 19th on 23 points after 28 games, level with bottom side Espanyol who beat Alaves 2-0 earlier on Saturday. Valladolid moved up to 14th on 32. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

