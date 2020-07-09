REFILE-Soccer-Leganes survival bid dented by goalless draw at Eibar

(fixes typo in para four)

July 9 (Reuters) - La Liga strugglers Leganes did little to boost their survival bid as they played out a 0-0 draw on the road against lowly Eibar at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Thursday.

The best chance of the first half fell to Leganes forward Aitor Ruibal but his effort from the edge of the box was well saved by Marko Dmitrovic.

Eibar striker Kike spurned a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock in the 65th minute when he sent his header from close range sailing over the crossbar.

Eibar are 15th with 36 points, four clear of the relegation zone, while Leganes remained second-bottom with 29 points, six points adrift of the safety zone.

Meanwhile, goals from Cucho Hernandez and Takefusa Kubo gave Mallorca a much-needed 2-0 home victory over mid-table Levante.

Colombian forward Cucho powered a header past goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez in the 40th minute to give his side the lead before Japan forward Kubo sealed the victory with a well-taken goal in the 84th minute.

Mallorca stayed third-bottom but moved to 32 points, three adrift of 17th-placed Alaves, who have a game in hand. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

