Leicester sign Luton defender Justin James

Leicester have signed defender James Justin from Luton for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old right-back, who can also play on the left, has agreed a five-year contract with the Foxes and becomes Brendan Rodgers’ first signing since he became manager earlier this year.

Justin played 52 time in all competitions last season as Luton clinched promotion to the Championship by winning the League One title.

He is looking forward to making the step up to the top flight and working under Rodgers.

“I’m over the moon. I feel like I’m ready for this moment. I hope to bring a lot of energy and commitment to the badge,” Justin told the club website.

“The manager is great with the younger players and developing them through their careers. Everyone speaks very highly of him and I hope he can help me too.”

Justin came through the youth system at Luton and made his debut for the Hatters in 2016. He was selected for the League One team of the year last season.