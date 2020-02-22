Schalke keeper Alex Nuebel completely misjudged a Marcel Sabitzer shot for the visitors' lead after only 50 seconds.

Leipzig had to wait almost an hour to strike again with their top scorer Timo Werner, who netted the winner in midweek against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, grabbing his 21st league goal with a slightly deflected shot.

Marcel Halstenberg then killed off any Schalke hopes with Leipzig's third in the 68th before late goals from Angelino and Emil Forsberg completed Leipzig's biggest away win ever in the Bundesliga.

Schalke, without a win in their last five league games, again showed major problems in attack and had no single effort on goal in the entire first half. They have now scored only once in their winless run.

Leipzig are on 48 points, one behind champions Bayern, winners 3-2 against Paderborn on Friday. Borussia Dortmund are third on 45 following their 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.