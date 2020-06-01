Football

Leipzig move into third spot with 4-2 win at Cologne

ByReuters
16 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig reclaimed third place in the Bundesliga with an entertaining 4-2 victory at Cologne on Monday that put them firmly on course for a Champions League spot with five games left in the season.

Cologne stunned the visitors in the seventh minute when Jhon Cordoba fired in on the rebound but Leipzig turned things around before halftime.

Patrik Schick grabbed his ninth goal of the campaign with a 20th minute header and Christopher Nkunku then was then sent through to calmly chip the ball over keeper Timo Horn in the 38th.

In a furious start to the second half the visitors added another goal when keeper Peter Gulacsi spectacularly served up a perfect assist with a direct delivery for striker Timo Werner to finish it off.

Cologne substitute Anthony Modeste's 55th minute missile briefly gave the hosts hope but it was quickly cancelled out by Dani Olmo's effort two minutes later.

Leipzig are now third on 58 points, two behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund and nine off leaders Bayern Munich. Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen are on 56. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

