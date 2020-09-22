Sorloth, 24, spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor, where he scored 33 goals in 49 games in all competitions.

Trabzonspor confirmed that they will split the 20 million euro ($23.42 million) transfer fee with Palace.

"The attacking football favoured by (manager) Julian Nagelsmann suits my playing style perfectly," Sorloth said. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga and the Champions League." ($1 = 0.8541 euros) (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Toby Davis)