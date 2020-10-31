It was their first league defeat of the season and snapped Leipzig's nine-game unbeaten run away from home.

Gladbach's Alassane Plea wasted several good chances after the break before Wolf, who joined this season on loan from Leipzig, fired in from a Patrick Herrmann layoff on the hour.

Football Inter wasted chances for the umpteenth time fumes Conte 38 MINUTES AGO

The hosts should have scored again but Plea rattled the bar with a powerful shot. Leipzig, who were demolished 5-0 by Manchester United in the Champions League in midweek, were toothless apart from two first half Yussuf Poulsen efforts.

The result lifted Gladbach to fourth on 11 points after six games, with Leipzig dropping to third on 13, two behind new leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football Dortmund move level with leaders Bayern after rare Hummels double AN HOUR AGO