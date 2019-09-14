Leipzig stay top with 1-1 draw against Bayern

Bayern, who host Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League group opener next week, got off to a perfect start when Robert Lewandowski struck in the third minute for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Yet despite more than 75% possession in the first half the Bavarians failed to make their dominance count as the hosts levelled on the stroke of halftime with an Emil Forsberg penalty.

Bayern thought they had grabbed a winner in stoppage time but Niklas Suele's header scraped the post and sailed wide.

Leipzig, who face Benfica in the Champions League, are on 10 points, with Dortmund, who crushed Bayer Leverkusen 4-0, on nine. Bayern are a further point behind in third. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)