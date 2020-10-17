Leipzig struggled throughout the first half but scored on the stroke of halftime when Angelino drilled in a header at the far post from a perfectly-floated Dani Olmo cross.

An unstoppable left-foot volley from Yussuf Poulsen in the 66th gave Leipzig a two-goal cushion as they eased off a bit with their Champions League debut against Basaksehir looming on Tuesday.

Leipzig moved up to 10 points with Dortmund on nine.

The Ruhr valley club, with Reus and top scorer Erling Haaland starting on the bench, were nowhere near their best and had to wait until late in the first half for their first opportunities.

Giovanni Reyna's effort was saved on the line Thomas Meunier's header bounced off the crossbar.

Reus and Haaland were brought on in the 64th and instantly breathed life into their team's attack.

They combined perfectly for the Dortmund captain to tap in the winner 14 minutes from time, completing a successful dress rehearsal for Tuesday's Champions League match against Lazio in Rome.

Champions Bayern Munich, on six points, play Arminia Bielefeld later on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

