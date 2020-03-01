Leon Bailey tapped in a Kai Havertz assist on the half hour to put the visitors ahead but their lead only lasted two minutes with Patrik Schick rising high to head in a cross from Christopher Nkunku for his seventh league goal.

Leipzig, who had won the last three games in all competitions, and their opponents did little after the break to even come close to scoring, leaving them both with a point.

Leipzig are in second place on 49 points, with Bayern, winners 6-0 over Hoffenheim, on 52. Leverkusen remain in fifth place on 44.