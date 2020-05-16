Football

Leipzig survive late scare in 1-1 draw with Freiburg

ByReuters
42 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

May 16 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig's Bundesliga title hopes suffered a blow as visitors Freiburg held them to a 1-1 draw when the German top-flight returned to action on Saturday after a two-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leipzig wasted a slew of great chances after falling behind until captain Yussuf Poulsen rose to head them level in the 77th minute, and they needed the assistance of the video assistant referee (VAR) to grab a point as Freiburg had a stoppage-time goal ruled out for offside.

Starting the day five points behind leaders Bayern Munich, Leipzig looked to have lost none of their sharpness during the shut-down, with striker Timo Werner looking particularly dangerous in the first half. However, Freiburg took the lead against the run of play in the 34th minute when Manuel Gulde got the last touch to guide home a corner, with the players celebrating his goal by bumping elbows rather than sharing high-fives and hugs.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Toby Davis)

