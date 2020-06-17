Leipzig throw away two-goal lead in Duesseldorf draw

June 17 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig missed a chance to cement a Champions League spot for next season when they threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 home draw against Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

Goals by Kevin Kampl and Timo Werner were cancelled out by late strikes from Steven Skrzybski and Andre Hoffmann as Leipzig stayed third on 63 points, four ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Duesseldorf, in 16th place with 29 points, occupy the relegation playoff spot with a one-point advantage over Werder Bremen.

Leipzig dominated in the first half and came close to an early opener, only for Dani Olmo's fierce shot to be parried away by Florian Kastenmaier.

Duesseldorf sat back and hoped to hit the hosts on the break, a stategy that almost paid off in the 13th minute when Rouwen Hennings's shot hit the post.

Leipzig continued to press on after the interval and they were rewarded on the hour.

Kampl unleashed a splendid 30-metre shot that went into the top corner and three minutes later, Werner also found the top corner with a curled effort from just inside the area.

Skrzybski deflected Marcel Sobottka's attempt into the back of the net three minutes from fulltime and two minutes into stoppage time, Hoffmann secured a point that could prove vital in the race for safety. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)