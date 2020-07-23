Leroy Sane says he will have 'no regrets' leaving Manchester City if they win Champions League

Evening Session, Day 3
Leroy Sane says he will be 'happy' for Manchester City if they win the Champions League this season, having left to join Bayern Munich.
Leeds United took to the street in an open-top bus to celebrate their Championship title win with fans, despite urging them to stay at home.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his eyes set on a surprise signing to complete his Manchester United midfield, according to reports in France.
Liverpool fans celebrate their club's Premier League title wildly outside Anfield with many not respecting social distancing.
Frank Lampard bemoans Chelsea's 'individual and collective errors' in their Premier League clash against Liverpool.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reflects on a 'very special night' for the club after they ended their Premier League-winning season with victory over Chelsea.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted to be heading into Sunday with a "fantastic opportunity" to qualify for the Champions League.
In today's Euro Papers, Spanish media are reporting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is holding out for Barcelona to bid for him. But Arsenal are confident...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is furious with his side's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa and says it's simply not good enough for the club.
Pep Guardiola says he must figure out what went so wrong for Manchester City in not winning the Premier League title by a long way this season.