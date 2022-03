Football

'Let's enjoy the present' - Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria's futures with Argentina

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina head coach: "Why think about the future if they [Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria] are living a spectacular present? Why not enjoy them now? It is useless to think about what will happen after the World Cup."

00:00:37, 14 minutes ago