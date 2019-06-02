Let’s talk about six, baby: Klopp sings after Liverpool’s Champions League win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrated his side’s Champions League glory by breaking out into song during a television interview.

Klopp ended a run of six successive final defeats and claimed a first trophy as Reds boss when his side beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid.

It was also the club’s sixth European Cup title, taking them third on to the all-time list behind Real Madrid and AC Milan and he commemorated the achievement by tinkering with the lyrics to Salt-N-Pepa’s Let’s Talk About Sex song.

Talking to former Barnsley and Sheffield United striker Jan Aage Fjortoft, who works for Norwegian television station Viasport, Klopp was mid-answer when he was struck by a musical mood.

He said: “There are always a couple of people who can tell you, ‘Yeah, but you didn’t win’, but now….. ‘Let’s talk about six, baby, let’s talk about you and me, let’s talk about all the good things and all the bad things there may be.”