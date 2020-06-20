Football

Levekusen slump to defeat at Hertha

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen suffered a damaging 2-0 loss at Hertha Berlin on Saturday that all but killed off their chances of a spot in next season's Champions League as they dropped to fifth place in the Bundesliga standings.

Leverkusen, who had to win to stay in front of Borussia Moenchengladbach going into the last matchday next week, had the hosts on the back foot from the start and went close through Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz.

But Hertha struck on the break with Matheus Cunha's fifth goal in his 10th league game in the 22nd minute and doubled their lead nine minutes after the restart following Krzysztof Piatek's sensational solo run and Dodi Lukebakio's finish.

Maupay strikes late as Arsenal sunk by Brighton

AN HOUR AGO

Leverkusen are fifth on 60 points with Gladbach on 62 following their 3-1 win over Paderborn. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

Duesseldorf draw with Augsburg, stay on course for playoff

AN HOUR AGO
Dortmund win at Leipzig to secure second place in Bundesliga

AN HOUR AGO
Football
