Football

Leverkusen hold on to fourth spot despite draw at Schalke

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 14 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw at Schalke 04 on Sunday as they held on to fourth place in the Bundesliga with three games left and stayed on track for a Champions League spot.

The draw lifted them to 57 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach while Schalke set a club record by failing to win for the 13th consecutive league game.

The Royal Blues worked hard and earned a penalty in the 51st minute which captain Daniel Caligiuri converted.

Yet they dropped back instantly and allowed Leverkusen far too much space. The visitors' persistent pressure paid off in the 81st minute when Schalke defender Juan Miranda, under pressure, turned a Wendell cutback into his own net.

Leverkusen should have scored again through Lucas Alario and Charles Aranguiz as Schalke, in ninth place, ran out of steam.

Bayern Munich can clinch the title on Tuesday with a win at Werder Bremen. Borussia Dortmund are in second place, seven points behind on 66 points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)

