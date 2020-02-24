Leverkusen's Volland out for rest of season with ankle injury

Volland was diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left ankle and has already left for Munich to undergo surgery.

"Bayer 04 will have to make do without Volland for about three months," the club said on Monday following an extensive medical check on the injury earlier in the day.

Volland has scored nine league goals to help his team climb to fifth place in the league and maintain their hopes of a top-four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League.

Leverkusen face Porto in the return leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie later on Thursday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Ian Chadband)