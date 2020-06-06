Football

Leverkusen's Wirtz becomes youngest Bundesliga scorer at 17

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - Bayer Leverkusen teenager Florian Wirtz became the youngest scorer in Bundesliga history on Saturday after netting his first league goal in their 4-2 home loss to Bayern Munich.

The talented teenager came on in the second half and beat Bayern and Germany keeper Manuel Neuer with a sensational finish after cutting inside defender Lucas Hernandez in the 89th minute.

Attacking midfielder Wirtz came through the Cologne youth academy and joined Leverkusen in 2020.

At 17 and 34 days, German youth international Wirtz is younger than former record holder Nuri Sahin, who scored for Borussia Dortmund in 2005 at the age of 17 and 82 days. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

What's On (2)

