Lewandowski and Gnabry back for Bayern against Hertha

Lewandowski, leading the scorers' list with 19 league goals, underwent minor groin surgery during the winter break but has been ruled fit for Sunday. "Robert may not be at 100 percent but he is close to 100 percent," Flick told a news conference. "He is an absolute professional and has worked well in training (this week). He is in good shape and he is pain-free."

Germany international Gnabry has overcome a heel injury to give his team a much-needed option on the wings but Bayern are still without several key injured players including Niklas Suele, Lucas Hernandez, Javi Martinez and Kingsley Coman.

"It is what it is and we have to deal with it," Flick, who took over in November from Nico Kovac, said.

"We have to be firing on all cylinders on Sunday. No time to lose. We know we have to deliver against Hertha and we want to win the game obviously."

Flick had demanded reinforcements in the winter transfer period but so far Bayern have not recruited the defender and winger he desired.

"It is up to us," Flick said. "Leipzig may be four points ahead but first of all we have to look at us and we have to do our own homework first."

Bayern, who won the previous seven league titles, are in third place in the Bundesliga, on 33 points, with Borussia Moenchengladbach second on 35. RB Leipzig top the standings on 37.

"We have the quality to become German champions and last season under Nico the team showed it can cover a large gap in the second part of the season. But we have to think from game to game," Flick said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)