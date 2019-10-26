Lewandowski on target again as Bayern go back on top

Lewandowski, who has scored in every competitive game in the league, Champions League and German Cup this season for a total of 19 goals, netted his 13th league goal eight minutes after the restart for his new Bundesliga record.

Benjamin Pavard had volleyed in from 17 metres to put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute but the rest of the half was far less entertaining with Bayern again struggling for ideas and the visitors putting up a fight.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer did well to save a penalty three minutes later but he was beaten by Sebastian Polter in a second spot kick in the 85th minute.

The Bavarians are top on 18 points, one ahead of Freiburg, who beat RB Leipzig 2-1.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)