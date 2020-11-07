Bayern are top of the Bundesliga with 18 points from seven games, two ahead of RB Leizpig with Dortmund third on 15.
Marco Reus put Dortmund ahead in the 45th minute of a gripping, intense match but David Alaba quickly levelled from a cleverly-worked free kick in first-half stoppage time.
Poland striker Lewandowski, who also had two goals disallowed for offside, headed Bayern in front three minutes after the break and substitute Leroy Sane added the third before Erling Haaland pulled one back for Dortmund in the 83rd. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)
