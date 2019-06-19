Leyton Orient promote Embleton following death of Edinburgh

Ross Embleton has been named as Leyton Orient’s interim head coach after the death of manager Justin Edinburgh.

Edinburgh, 49, died on June 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The newly-promoted League Two club have opted to promote from within as Embleton served as assistant coach under Edinburgh following the latter’s arrival in November 2017.

Embleton will be assisted by Danny Webb as interim assistant coach and Jobi McAnuff, the club’s title-winning captain who is currently undertaking his UEFA A qualification, as interim player-coach.

Speaking to the club’s wesbite, Embleton said: “I am incredibly proud. I’m privileged to be stepping into this opportunity to try to be able to help the club through what is going to be a very, very tough period.

“No-one will ever forget Justin. He’s made an impression, selfishly, on me and my family in a way that no-one I’ve ever met has managed to do.

“To have known someone for 18 months and to make it feel like 18 years, it is vitally important that everything we do at this football club, whether that is me as interim head coach or new players, that Justin remains a pivotal part of that”

Director of Football Martin Ling is firmly backing Embleton.

Ling said: “It has been a period which I have never, ever faced in my football career.

“You don’t get a manual to deal with it but you deal with it the best way you can, and deal with it with Justin always in your thoughts.

“I’ve got no hesitation that Ross can step up and do the top job. The caveat to that is that I don’t want anyone being judged during this period that then can be surplus to requirements.

“If it doesn’t work out then there’s the opportunity for them to step back down to where they worked last year but can Ross do it? Without a shadow of a doubt.”