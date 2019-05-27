LIVE

Arema FC - Persela Lamongan

Liga 1 - 27 May 2019

Liga 1 – Follow the Football match between Arema FC and Persela Lamongan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 27 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Milomir Seslija or Aji Santoso? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Arema FC and Persela Lamongan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Arema FC vs Persela Lamongan. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

