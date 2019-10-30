LIVE

Badak Lampung FC - Arema FC

Shopee Liga 1 - 30 October 2019

Shopee Liga 1 – Follow the Football match between Badak Lampung FC and Arema FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Agus Sutiono or Milomir Seslija? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Badak Lampung FC and Arema FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Badak Lampung FC vs Arema FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

