LIVE

Barito Putera - PSM Makassar

Shopee Liga 1 - 11 December 2019

Shopee Liga 1 – Follow the Football match between Barito Putera and PSM Makassar live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 11 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jackson Tiago or Darije Kalezic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Barito Putera and PSM Makassar? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Barito Putera vs PSM Makassar. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

