LIVE

Barito Putera - PSS

Shopee Liga 1 - 22 November 2019

Shopee Liga 1 – Follow the Football match between Barito Putera and PSS live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jackson Tiago or Matheus Seto Nurdiantara? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Barito Putera and PSS? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Barito Putera vs PSS. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

