LIVE

Borneo FC - Persib Bandung

Shopee Liga 1 - 11 December 2019

Shopee Liga 1 – Follow the Football match between Borneo FC and Persib Bandung live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:45 on 11 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mario Goméz or Robert Rene Alberts? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Borneo FC and Persib Bandung? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Borneo FC vs Persib Bandung. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

