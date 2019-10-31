LIVE

Kalteng Putra - Persib Bandung

Shopee Liga 1 - 31 October 2019

Shopee Liga 1 – Follow the Football match between Kalteng Putra and Persib Bandung live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gomes de Oliviera or Robert Rene Alberts? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Kalteng Putra and Persib Bandung? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kalteng Putra vs Persib Bandung. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

